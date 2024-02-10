Zelensky, Macron Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the battlefield situation and Ukraine's defense needs.

Zelensky announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. I expressed my sincere condolences to the loved ones of French humanitarian workers who died as a result of a Russian attack on the Kherson region and wished a speedy recovery to those wounded," he said.

Both leaders discussed the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's defense needs, including drones, artillery systems and shells, EW and air defense systems, including man-portable and long-range air defense systems.

Lecornu, Umerov, Syrskyi discuss Ukraine's defense needs

Zelensky thanked France and the United States "for launching an artillery coalition, as part of which Paris will manufacture and transfer to Ukraine dozens of Caesar artillery systems and shells for them."

"Additionally, we talked about the preparation of a bilateral document on security guarantees within the G7 Vilnius Declaration. The active preparation of bilateral security agreements by leading European countries demonstrates Europe's leadership, motivates Ukrainian society and soldiers and sends powerful signals to Russia regarding Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.