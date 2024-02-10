Russians Drop Four Aerial Bombs On Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped four guided aerial bombs on the Druzhba community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, damaging residential buildings, a fire department and an enterprise.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on February 10, at 11:10, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the Druzhba territorial community, Shostka district, Sumy region. Residential buildings, a fire department and an enterprise were damaged," the post said.

The regional military administration said all necessary services were working at the scene of the attack.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.