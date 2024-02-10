President Of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the
Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Taha Ayhan has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the snap presidential election, Trend reports.
"Honorable President,
On behalf of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), we have
the distinct honor and privilege to extend our heartfelt
congratulations to Your Excellency's well-deserved re-election as
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your Excellency's unwavering commitment to enhancing the
development and unity of the youth of the OIC countries is evident
in Your gracious and pivotal support, notably demonstrated through
hosting the Founding General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation
Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku in 2004, including hosting the Eurasian
Regional Center of the ICYF in Baku which serves as exemplary
models for leaders in our region and fostering the
institutionalization and growth of the ICYF as an esteemed
international institution affiliated with the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC). As ICYF, we stand united in our pride
for Your Excellency's confidence, support, and leadership and
endeavor to emulate the level of dedication inspired by Your
Excellency.
It is with profound admiration that we acknowledge the historic
significance of Shusha being selected unanimously by our esteemed
Executive Board as the OIC Youth Capital for the year 2024. This
momentous achievement stands as an affirmation of the visionary and
exemplary leadership demonstrated by Your Excellency, as well as
the resolute determination of the victorious Azerbaijani army in
realizing cherished dreams. The liberation of Shusha under Your
leadership and guidance symbolizes a triumph of courage,
resilience, and unwavering dedication to the principles of peace,
unity, and progress. Your far-sighted policy has been instrumental
in navigating the complexities of ensuring Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity. The achievements realized in 2023 underscore the
unwavering commitment and strategic vision of Your Excellency's
leadership, which have contributed immensely to fostering stability
and prosperity within the region.
We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Your Excellency
for diligently ensuring that the population of the Garabagh region,
particularly the city of Khankendi, were afforded the opportunity
to exercise their fundamental right to participate in free and fair
electoral processes, a privilege they have experienced first within
the span of 33 years. Your commitment to upholding democratic
principles and promoting civic engagement serves as an inspiration
to youth across the globe.
As we embark on the journey towards a brighter and more
prosperous future for our youth, we remain firm in our
determination to deepen cooperation and strengthen the bonds of
friendship among our Member States. Your leadership and immutable
commitment to advancing the welfare and aspirations of young people
continue to inspire and motivate us in our shared pursuit of peace,
prosperity, and sustainable development.
At this juncture, we extend our sincere best wishes for Your
Excellency's noble endeavors in promoting OIC solidarity and
fostering the development of the people of Azerbaijan. May Your
Excellency and Your Esteemed family enjoy good health, success, and
prosperity.
Please accept, Honorable President, assurances of our highest
consideration and enduring best regards," the letter reads.
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.