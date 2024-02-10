Solid Egypt Announces Its Plan To Apply AI Technology In Its CRM System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Solid Egypt, a technology solutions provider, has announced its expansion plan for 2024, which includes applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its CRM system. This CRM platform develops and manages customer relationships with real estate companies and integrates modern technology with sales in the upcoming period. The company said that the real estate market is promising and needs constant development.

Ahmed Adel Hassan, the CEO of Solid Egypt, said that applying AI technology in its programmes helps the sales department in companies to achieve the highest sales results and to control the number of customers. He added that this enables the sales managers to monitor all the reports of the sales department easily and to determine the priorities for the customers.

Hassan said that the Solid CRM system serves more than 150 of the largest real estate companies in the Egyptian market. He also said that the company aims to increase the number of companies using the Solid CRM system to 250 companies by the end of this year. He said that this supports Egypt's trend towards urban expansion and opening the real estate market to many developers who contribute to urban development. He stressed that this requires a strong and flexible CRM system.

Moreover, Hassan revealed that the company aims to expand into new sectors inside and outside Egypt.

Mohamed El-Naggar, the Chairperson of Solid Egypt, said that the Solid CRM programme was designed to be the main real estate system that ensures organization and development and is compatible with the changes in the real estate market for development or marketing companies. He said that this helps to follow the work process with ease and to reach the smallest details, as well as to measure the efficiency of each department and individual within the system.

He noted that the Solid CRM system is distinguished by the speed of the system, the accuracy of the reports, the security of the information, and the ease of linking them to every customer profile. He also pointed out that the programme is available on iOS and Android devices.

Solid's business was launched in 2024.