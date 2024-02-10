Terrifying Chaos Unfolds As Canadian Tourist Tries To Rip Open Thai Plane Door On Runway; Legal Battle Ensues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Incidents on aircraft are increasing day by day due to unusual stunts pulled off by passengers. A Canadian passenger's theatrics on a Thai Airways aircraft resulted in a chain reaction where dozens of flights got delayed for many hours. Thai Airways have issued a statement regarding the whole incident.

The Bangkok-bound aircraft was ready to take off from the northern town of Chiang Mai on Wednesday. Dozens of International tourists were on the flight however, a Canadian passenger started panicking when the flight was ready to take off from the runway of the airport.

The 40-year-old passenger opened the emergency door to get out of the flight. Witnesses claim that the tourist was increasingly tense and nervous. He sensed that a man in a black suit on the flight was after him to kill. While panicking he opened the emergency door exposing other passengers to accidental risk.

Thai Police charged him on two accounts - causing harm to others in the aircraft and not following aircraft staff instructions. The police officials from the Phu Ping Ratchaniwet police station are leading the investigation on the matter. It is also being seen if the passenger used any substance before traveling or if he's mentally ill which would have caused the breakdown.



Watcharapon Pethsurp, who was on the flight said,“I was sitting at the back of the aircraft and I heard a strong wind and shouting from the front part. It was chaotic. The man was shouting saying a man in a black outfit was trying to kill him.”

The whole incident led to an abruption in the flight services at the Chiang Mai Airport. Hundreds of passengers were forced to wait for hours at the airport as dozens of flights got delayed due to the episode on the runway.