Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Film On THIS Platform

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The February 9 premiere of Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam, about two promising Hindu-Muslim sportsmen, was met with poor buzz globally.



Lal Salaam is the sports drama woven between two aspiring players belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities featuring superstar Rajinikanth.

The movie was released worldwide on February 9 amid low-key buzz. The film stars a plethora of actors under the direction of Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The film is about Hindu-Muslim friendships and has a positive message despite its shoddy storytelling. Several cinematic elements, especially the conclusion, were well-conceived.

Lal Salaam's buzz and openings were lacklustre. Netflix holds the film's digital streaming rights. Lal Salaam's OTT release date is unclear till a formal announcement.

The script was written by Vishnu Rangasamy and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. They co-wrote the picture.

AR Rahman composed the film's background music and score. B Editor and cinematographer of Lal Salaam were Pravin Baaskar and Vishnu Rangasamy.



Subaskaran Allirajah funded the entire project under his Lyca Productions banner. Red Giant Movies distributed this movie all over Tamil Nadu.