Newcastle Boss Howe Eager To Hang Onto Goalkeeper Dubravka

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe still hopes goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will stay at St James' Park beyond the end of the January transfer window.

The in-form 35-year-old Slovakia international has been heavily linked with a move to side Al Shabab as he enters the final six months of his contract with the Magpies.

Dubravka has conceded just two goals in seven games in all competitions -- all of them victories -- while deputising for the Nick Pope during a run where Newcastle are closing in on a place in the English League Cup final and are fifth in the Premier League table.

"Martin's been in a difficult situation," Howe said Friday.

"Like any player that is coming out of contract in the summer, with every player that I've ever worked with, there's always that feeling of doubt.

"He will naturally want some conclusion to his future, whether that's a new contract with us, whatever the outcome. But he's certainly played very well and I've been really pleased with him.

"He's more than played his part in our recent run of fixtures. Again against Arsenal (a 2-0 win in the first leg of a League Cup semi-final), I thought he was very, very good, so hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement with him."

Dubravka was seen to be in tears following the conclusion of Tuesday's game against Arsenal, in what many observers interpreted as a farewell to Newcastle.

He was signed by former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, initially on loan, in January 2018, but has largely been a back-up to England international Pope for the last two-and-a-half years, a period which included a loan spell at Manchester United.

But he has shown his value in recent weeks with Howe, who must decide whether or not to rest Dubravka for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against fourth-tier Bromley, saying: "I know how much Newcastle means to him and you can see that emotionally, he's very invested.

"Of course, all those things will be playing a part in his decision-making and our decision-making and hopefully there's a successful outcome at the end."

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Burnley's England under-21 international James Trafford should Dubravka move on.

And Howe refused to say whether Pope, who is back in training, remained his first-choice goalkeeper.

"It's always in a state of flux," he said. "It's always changing and moving because that's down to the player's performances."