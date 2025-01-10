PM Modi Aims To Make India A Hub Of Electronics Manufacturing: Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Union of Railways and and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Friday that he is very happy to be part of the big vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a hub of electronics manufacturing.

Inaugurating a laptop assembly line of Syrma SGS Ltd and MSI here, the minister said the gave him immense joy, especially seeing the young women working on the assembly line.

"The satisfaction they derive from working on these high-tech machines, the training they've received, and the focus with which they work is inspiring. Many of them are from nearby villages and it was heartening to see their talent," the minister told reporters here.

Syrma SGS, a leading electronics systems design and manufacturing company, has collaborated with MSI, a global leader in AI PCs and gaming, as its manufacturing partner in India to produce laptops for the domestic market.

Through this strategic collaboration, Syrma SGS will assemble laptops for MSI at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

According to John Hung, India NB General Manager from MSI, India has always been a key market for MSI and "as we continue to expand our presence here, it's important for our products to remain globally competitive while being locally produced”.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem. We are excited to deliver hi-tech products to our customers and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy,” Hung mentioned.

Satendra Singh, CEO, Syrma SGS, said that this collaboration "not only bolsters our IT hardware manufacturing portfolio but also underscores our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the needs of global leaders like MSI”.

Syrma SGS is an IT hardware PLI-approved manufacturer and is a key player contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative.

