HIL 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Dragons Battle Past Bengal Tigers 2-1, Top Standings

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela, Jan 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Dragons extended their winning run as they rode on goals from Karthi Selvam (16') and Uttam Singh (37') to earn a hard-fought win against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in an enthralling Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match at the Birsa Munda Hockey here on Friday.

A cagey first half saw neither team threaten the goal in the opening 10 minutes before the Tamil Nadu Dragons switched gears. They made regular visits to the opposition circle and had a chance to take the lead in the final minute via a corner, but Jamie Carr made a sharp save to his right to deny Blake Govers.

However, the Dragons did not have to wait long to take the lead as Karthi scored within seconds of the second quarter. Uttam played a delightful aerial pass across the goal and Karthi was at the right place at the right time to caress the ball home and score his second goal of the season.

The Bengal Tigers pushed bodies forward in search of an equalizer, but the Dragons defended doggedly. Jugraj Singh struck a vicious dragflick around mid-way into the second quarter and David Harte parried it onto the crossbar before regrouping to Affan Yousuf's strike right after. Sean Findlay also had a go at the goal but was denied by a spirited Harte.

Findlay's side had a strong chance at the very end when Sebastien Dockier found himself unmarked in the circle and struck from a tight angle, but Harte came off his line to make a clinical block.

The Bengal Tigers continued where they left off as they continued to raid the Dragons' box. They won a penalty corner in the 35th minute, but Harte was up to the task as he blocked Sam Lane's attempt. However, Harte could not do much a few seconds later as Rupinderpal Singh scored from a penalty stroke to earn his side the much-needed equalizer.

The side from Bengal nearly took the lead a minute later when Tim Cross' strike bounced off the woodwork. The Dragons went on to grab the lead in the 37th minute, much against the run of play, as a lovely long pass found Mortiz Ludwig in the circle and he played an inch-perfect pass for Uttam, who calmly slotted it into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

The Bengal Tigers wasted three penalty corners in the 39th minute and had a golden chance to draw parity when they were awarded another penalty stroke in the 44th minute. Rupinder stepped up but uncharacteristically dragged his effort wide of the target.

Rupinder got another opportunity from a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but his drag flick failed to trouble the goalkeeper. The Dragons were reduced to 10 men when Ludwig received a yellow card in the 54th minute and it got worse as Chandan Yadav also got a yellow card in the 58th minute. But the Tamil Nadu side pulled off a resolute defensive display to snap up a well-deserved victory.

The victory extended the Tamil Nadu Dragons' winning run and saw them dislodge the Bengal Tigers at the top of the Hero Hockey India League standings.