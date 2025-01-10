Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Accuses Kejriwal Of Misleading Public With Freebies

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday accused AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public through his promises of freebies.

Speaking to IANS, Rathore slammed Kejriwal for allegedly deceiving the people with false assurances while claiming to promote honesty.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been making a lot of noise about freebies, but he is misleading the public. The public has now become aware that the cloak of staunch honesty he wore is in vain. His 'Sheesh Mahal' story, the issues, and the so-called honesty saga are all clear to the people of Delhi... in the upcoming elections, he will lose," Rathore said.

Rathore also reacted to Kejriwal's recently launched 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', remarking: "Kejriwal can put any number of zeros behind, but thankfully he stopped at Rs 18,000. He doesn't have the resources, but has a lot to say, misleading Delhi with his freebies."

The Minister further commented on the state of the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, stating that it "collapsed during the Lok Sabha elections". "Now, the leaders of the alliance are admitting that it is formally over."

Rathore also spoke on the ongoing Yuva Mahotsav, an event where young people are learning about the Bhagavad Gita.

"The lessons of the Bhagavad Gita have been relevant for centuries and will continue for generations. The teachings guide us on how to live better lives and tackle the challenges today's youth face. Tomorrow's session will focus on how the youth can incorporate these teachings into their modern lives. Youngsters from different divisions and districts are coming together, exchanging ideas, and engaging with special guests during the event," he said.

Yuva Mahotsav serves as a confluence of creativity, innovation, and vitality, aimed at empowering the youth and creating a conducive environment for personal growth, skill development, and social change. The event usually lasts for a few days and during this time participants take part in a variety of activities ranging from cultural performances, sports competitions, debates, workshops, and entrepreneurship challenges. It is not just a celebration of talent but also an opportunity for networking, learning and career advancement."