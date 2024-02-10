Zelensky Meets With Bipartisan Delegation From U.S. House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, headed by the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Mike Turner, who arrived on a visit along with Representatives Jason Crow, French Hill, Zach Nunn, and Abigail Spanberger.

Video: President's Office

The head of state emphasized the importance of the visit of the delegation to Ukraine at a time when Russia continues terror against peaceful cities and civil infrastructure, inflicting heavy missile and Iranian drone strikes.

"This visit demonstrates the powerful bipartisan support for Ukraine, confirming that the United States is a strategic partner helping us effectively resist the aggressor. Your arrival is important for boosting the morale of our people, especially for those heroes fighting on the front lines today," Zelensky said.

The President expressed gratitude to Congress, both parties – Democratic and Republican, the President of the United States, and the American people for providing Ukraine with defense, financial, and humanitarian assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the significant leadership role of Congress in supporting Ukraine from the early days of the large-scale invasion. He emphasized critical importance of Congress passing an assistance package for Ukraine.

"We cannot stop in our fight against the aggressor. For this fight to be effective, we need the support of allies, especially the United States. I am convinced that the decision to provide necessary aid to Ukraine will be passed by Congress. This will strengthen our economy and Armed Forces," said the head of state.

During the meeting, Zelensky provided detailed information to the lawmakers about the situation on the front lines and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He also called for further increasing defense assistance to achieve strategic goals on the battlefield.

The president also noted that the additional air defense systems remain a priority to ensure effective protection of civilians and critical infrastructure. The development of bilateral cooperation on the localization of joint production of modern drones and electronic warfare equipment in Ukraine is also important, he added.

There was a substantive exchange of views regarding further strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, as well as the development of a legal framework by Congress for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. lawmakers assured they understand the importance of continual support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Photo: President's Office