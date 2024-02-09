Jason Schenker Gives Riveting Keynote For The Master Builders Association Of King And Snohomish Counties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keynote speech by top-ranked economist addressed a wide range of topics, including jobs, inflation, housing, interest rates, U.S. elections, and Cold War Two®.

- Jerry Hall, the Executive Director of the MBAKSSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties hosted economist, author, and futurist Jason Schenker this week for its Economic Forecast Breakfast.Mr. Schenker's talk drew extensively on his analysis and forecasting as the President of Prestige Economics . As Chairman of The Futurist Institute , he also included content about future trends in the economy, business, and demographics.Gina Bourdage, Director of Events & Programs for the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties, lauded the presentation, sharing that "Jason Schenker's ability to dissect complex economic data and trends, and then articulate them in a clear and engaging manner, left a lasting impression on our audience. His insights into global markets, macroeconomic indicators, and geopolitical factors were not only informative but also incredibly valuable for our attendees, offering them a strategic advantage in navigating the economic landscape. Jason's expertise, professionalism, and engaging presentation style make him an invaluable asset for anyone seeking insights into the future of the global economy, especially those within the building industry. I highly recommend him as a speaker for any event focused on economic forecasting."Topics of Mr. Schenker's talk included a discussion of the economic outlook for the U.S. economy, the international economy, Washington State, and the Seattle region, including King and Snohomish counties. He discussed a wide array of topics, including current and future trends in the labor market, the importance of jobs for economic growth, inflation, interest rates, housing risks and opportunities, building materials costs, a non-partisan view of the upcoming 2024 U.S. elections, financial market trends, commercial real estate risks, supply chain risks, Cold War Two®, and other topics.Jerry Hall, the Executive Director of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties, shared "We'll need a bigger venue next time. Jason Schenker served as keynote speaker for our annual Economic Forecast Breakfast of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties, the oldest and largest homebuilding association in the country. Overflowing with fact-based data, Jason's information seemed inarguable. Possibly even more impressive, as I looked around, there was neither a cell phone nor yawn in sight; the sold-out audience was riveted by Jason's presentation."Remarking on his speech to the group, Jason Schenker shared "It was a real pleasure to be able to share my perspectives, forecasts, and actionable insights on the economy, housing, construction, and more with the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties. The MBAKS is a tremendous group of leaders."About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is a 2024 LinkedIn“Top Voice,” and LinkedIn has recognized him as“Top Economics Voice” and“Top Public Speaking Voice” since 2023. Jason has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Jason has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.1 million students have taken Jason's 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and as a Fellow of the Energy Institute. Mr. Schenker is also a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).For more information about Jason Schenker, visitAbout Prestige EconomicsPrestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®.For more information, visitAbout The Futurist InstituteThe Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.For more information, visit

