Ukrainian Forces Expanding Bridgehead Along East Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces continue to expand their bridgehead along the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Ukraine's Operational Command South reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Powerful counter-battery warfare is ongoing in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy does not abandon his intention to drive our units out of the left bank of the Dnipro. Two unsuccessful assaults were recorded over the past 24 hours. Having suffered losses, Russian assault troops retreated to their original positions," the post said.

According to the report, Ukrainian defenders courageously hold their positions, gradually and methodically carrying out measures to strengthen and expand their bridgehead. At the same time, the occupiers carry out aerial reconnaissance, putting pressure with artillery fire and using a large number of attack drones of various types.

The Operational Command South added that Ukrainian forces were inflicting fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and deep behind enemy lines. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces eliminated 39 invaders and destroyed three Grad multiple rocket launchers, three rocket artillery systems, five mortars, an electronic warfare system, and six vehicles.