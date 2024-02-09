Biomednewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Names New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, has announced the appointment of Netta Jagpal, CPA, CA, as the newest member of its executive team; Jagpal will serve as the company chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective Feb. 20, 2024. Jagpal has garnered more than two decades of experience in financial leadership roles, primarily in the biotech industry. Most recently, she was vice president of Financial Reporting & Compliance for

D-Wave Systems Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) , where she was a key player in the company's initial public offering process; she also served in a variety of roles, including senior director and finance & corporate controller at

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) , a leading Vancouver based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. She has also worked at Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ernst & Young.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Jagpal to InMed and are fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience join our executive leadership team,” said InMed Pharmaceuticals president and CEOEric A. Adams in the press release.“Netta has served in leadership positions with multiple public and private companies and brings a wealth of experience in the biotech industry. Netta's experience in leading all aspects of the finance and accounting functions makes her an ideal candidate to support both InMed's core pharmaceutical drug-development business and BayMedica's commercial enterprise.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit

.

The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company's newsroom



