Hodusoft At IT EXPO: Accelerating CX & Enhancing Communication For TEAM & CUSTOMERS

HoduSoft unveils top-tier communication solutions at IT EXPO 2024, highlighting innovation and excellence in technology.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HoduSoft, a leading provider of end-to-end communication solutions, announces its participation in the highly anticipated IT EXPO 2024. The event serves as a platform to engage in meaningful discussions, showcasing cutting-edge products, and exploring technological advancements. The company will be showcasing its innovative HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite and HoduPBX, highlighting its commitment to transforming communication experiences for businesses worldwide.Here are the key details of the event-Event- IT EXPO 2024Date- 13th to 15th Feb 24Venue- Fort Lauderdale, FloridaAs the technology landscape continues to evolve, businesses need to have a proactive approach, where they not only adapt but also lead in shaping the future of communication. With a commitment to progress and meeting the challenges of today's dynamic digital landscape, HoduSoft remains at the forefront of delivering advanced communication solutions.The upcoming IT EXPO is certainly the best platform for HoduSoft to showcase its key offerings, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, and HoduPBX. Businesses like ISPs, ITSPs, MSPs, BPOs, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Hosted Service Providers, and others, aspiring to meet the evolving needs of their clients, enhance operational efficiency, and foster sustained growth can find these solutions extremely useful and beneficial.Let's explore the key highlights of the products that HoduSoft brings to the tables for businesses that aspire to stay relevant and competitive.HoduCC Omnichannel CX SuiteHoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite is a comprehensive call and contact center software designed to meet the diverse communication needs of modern businesses. It offers an omnichannel platform for seamless, personalized, and consistent experiences across all channels. No matter what the channel is, voice, video, chat, SMs, email, or social media, HoduCC ensures increased customer engagement and better business outcomes.Key features of HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite:Here are some of the key features of HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite that make it different from others in the Market-Multi-Tenant: Manage multiple clients effortlessly, all from a single interface.Real-Time Analytics and Reports: Robust analytics and reporting tools, enable businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior.In-Built Ticketing System: Track and resolve customer issues with ease.Advanced Dialers: Redefine communication with a suite of dialers like Auto dialer, Predictive dialer, Progressive dialer, Promotional dialer, Preview dialer, and Power dialer.AI Chat Bot: AI-powered Chatbot to assist customers 24/7 and boost agent productivity.WhatsApp Bot: Effortlessly engage with your customers on WhatsApp.WhatsApp Broadcasting: Promote your business by sending updates and promotions instantly to your customers.Integration: Efficiently engage with customers on Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Zalo – all from a single dashboard.Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration: With SSO, users can log in to HoduCC using their existing credentials from a central identity provider (IDP), such as Microsoft and Google account.Report Analytics: Gain actionable insights with automated report scheduling and customizable customer reports.HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite not only promises to be a technological advancement but also a strategic investment for businesses aiming to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction and thrive in the competitive landscape. Moreover, this cost-effective solution allows businesses to choose the features as per their specific requirements and pay only for what they need. Yes, you heard it right, there is no need to purchase an entire package, businesses can choose the features that they feel will be beneficial for them.HoduPBX-IP PBX SoftwareHoduPBX is an advanced IP PBX Software designed to streamline communication within organizations. HoduPBX empowers modern businesses with a feature-rich and scalable solution, transforming the way they connect and collaborate. HoduPBX allows users to bring their own trunk, secure data on their server, get multi-tenancy, provide services in their own brand name, and get their customers or tenants on board within a few minutes. What more? It offers unlimited concurrent calls and unlimited extensions. There's more about HoduPBX-it's advanced features.Key features of HoduPBXLet's explore some of the key features of HoduPBX.Multi-Tenant IP PBX : Manage multiple clients effortlessly along with unparalleled control and customization capabilities.Prepaid and Postpaid Billing: Get flexible invoicing solutions tailored to suit specific business needs.Auto-provisioning: Eliminate the need for manual intervention as SIP devices can be seamlessly detected and configured.Least Cost Routing: Intelligently route calls through the most cost-effective carriers.STIR/SHAKEN: Ensure a more secure and trustworthy calling experience for users.Real-Time Analytics and Reports: Transform data into actionable insights using real-time analytics and reports.These are amongst the few features that make HoduPBX an excellent choice for businesses looking to enhance their communication system. It ensures seamless integration with CRM and other business applications. Moreover, it supports scalability, allowing businesses to scale up or down as per their need. HoduPBX is not just a step ahead; it's a leap into the future of communication.HoduSoft IT EXPO Participation-What to Expect?In IT EXPO 2024, HoduSoft looks forward to connecting with business professionals, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts. During the event, attendees can expect meaningful discussions around the importance of omnichannel experiences in call and contact centers, and the role of IP PBX in shaping the future of business communication. They can connect directly with the HoduSoft experts to understand the key capabilities of HoduCC omnichannel CX Suite and HoduPBX and how they can utilize these products to improve their customer experience and overall productivity.Commenting on their participation, Kartik Khambhati (C.B.D.O) at HoduSoft said,“It's a pleasure to be part of IT EXPO 2024. This event is the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our innovative communication products. Through this event, we look forward to networking with industry peers, partners, and potential customers to build valuable and long-lasting connections.Kartik Khambhati further added,“I would like to invite all the attendees to visit the HoduSoft booth to explore the latest in communication technology, discover innovative solutions, and engage with our team of experts to understand how together we can transform the communication infrastructure and achieve better results. We look forward to attending this event and contributing our efforts to shape the technology landscape.”For more information about Our products, visit-

