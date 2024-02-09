The drone services market is estimated to grow from USD 17.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 57.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2028. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2023.

The drone services market has been categorized based on the type of services offered into three primary segments, namely, platform, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and simulation and training. The platform segment further encompasses flight piloting and operation, data analysis, and data processing.

Drone services are rapidly displacing conventional applications in the commercial sector, such as aerial surveys, cinematography, and search & rescue. Drones can be operated for extended periods either remotely by human operators or autonomously by onboard computers. The increased adoption of drone services in various civil and commercial applications is driven by their exceptional endurance and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the integration of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing into drone services is anticipated to further boost their demand across various sectors.

North America is projected to maintain the predominant market share in 2023. This notable regional growth can be attributed to the burgeoning trend of online retail via e-commerce platforms and the favorable regulatory framework established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. Moreover, the increase in investments from prominent industry stakeholders to bolster emerging parcel service platforms is anticipated to be a significant driver of the regional market's expansion throughout the forecasted period.

Winners of drone services market are Cyberhawk (UK), Sky-Futures Ltd. (UK), DroneDeploy Inc. (US), Terra Drone Corporation (Japan), PrecisionHawk (US), and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia). These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World (RoW).

The platform segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its superior data collection efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and the widespread accessibility of drone services worldwide.

Notably, the healthcare & social assistance segment is forecasted to experience the most substantial growth. This growth is attributed to the increased investments in this sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the delivery of test samples and vaccines.

Based on solutions, the drone services market is segmented into end-to-end and point solutions. The end-to-end solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for comprehensive package solutions that encompass everything from piloting & operation to data analysis and data processing.

Among these application areas, the transport and delivery segment is projected to be the predominant driver of market growth, characterized by the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the increasing demand for expeditious package delivery services, particularly in the healthcare sector, which has seen heightened demand due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

