Tajikistan's Somon Air To Non-Stop Fly To Saudi Jeddah

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Somon Air,
Tajikistan's airline, has launched its first regular flight from
the Tajik city of Khujand to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.
According to Somon Air, flights from Khujand to Jeddah will
operate once a week, on Tuesdays. Departure from Khujand is
scheduled for 09:15 PM (GMT+5), with arrival in Jeddah at 02:30 AM
(GMT+3).
In addition to this route, Somon Air has also commenced direct
international regular flights from Khujand to Dubai on February 4.
These flights to Dubai will also operate once a week, on
Sundays.
Currently, Somon Air successfully operates regular flights from
Tajikistan to 25 destinations, including cities in Germany, the
UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan,
and Uzbekistan.
