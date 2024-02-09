               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan's Somon Air To Non-Stop Fly To Saudi Jeddah


2/9/2024 5:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Somon Air, Tajikistan's airline, has launched its first regular flight from the Tajik city of Khujand to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to Somon Air, flights from Khujand to Jeddah will operate once a week, on Tuesdays. Departure from Khujand is scheduled for 09:15 PM (GMT+5), with arrival in Jeddah at 02:30 AM (GMT+3).

In addition to this route, Somon Air has also commenced direct international regular flights from Khujand to Dubai on February 4. These flights to Dubai will also operate once a week, on Sundays.

Currently, Somon Air successfully operates regular flights from Tajikistan to 25 destinations, including cities in Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search