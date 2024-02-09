Number Of Attacks On Left Bank Of Kherson Region Decreases, Enemy Saves Equipment - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Russian attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region continues to decline, with only two such attempts recorded over the past day.

This was stated by Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during the telethon "United News", answering a question about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We continue to hold our positions and repel enemy attacks. The intensity of attacks on the part of the occupier has significantly decreased, in recent days it was 3-4 attacks, over the past day we have counted two such attempts, but they were also unsuccessful. Assault groups continue to operate on foot, and the enemy is not using armored vehicles yet. Obviously, they are saving money," she said.

Humeniuk noted that this saving of armored vehicles has been going on for a long time.

Answering the question whether this saving means that the Russians have few armored vehicles, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine expressed the opinion that the Russians have enough equipment.

: Enemy launches attacks on Left Bank without armor suppor

"But they realize that if they keep losing it irrevocably during each assault, they will soon run out of it. And they will still need it," she explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 8, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, noted that the number of Russian assaults had decreased to three or four.