Nayev Showed How Military Equipment Is Being Repaired In Northern Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special repair units are maneuvering in the Northern Operational Zone to maintain weapons and military equipment in good working order.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

According to him, the maintenance of weapons and military equipment in the Northern Operational Zone is achieved through proper operation and maintenance, and, if necessary, repair and restoration.

"These works are carried out by special repair units that maneuver and travel to the areas where military units are performing combat missions. They have the appropriate training and knowledge gained abroad. In addition, the repair units are fully provided with logistical support," the commander noted.

According to Nayev, "the key to success is the readiness of weapons and military equipment." "We are doing this," he added.

