Jammu & Kashmir News: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama District
Date
6/3/2024 12:00:38 AM
(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An encounter broke out between security forces and militants
in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, Kashmir Zone Police
said in a social media
post on June 3.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of Pulwama, the south Kashmir district, a police official told PTI. They added that the action was launched after receiving specific input about the presence of militants in the area Read | Convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts attacked and killed in Kolhapur jail“The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back. The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far,” the official told PTI Cache RecoveredOn May 17, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara Corps said that the recovery was made in 'Operation Kot Nala'.Also Read | Manipur floods: 'Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river...' says Chief Minister Biren Singh\"Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today. During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered,\" Chinar Corps posted on X.Further, three Indian Army lieutenant colonels and 13 others have been named in a case of attempt to murder and dacoity in the violent attack on the Kupwara police station on May 30 Read | Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes cities in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, no tsunami threatOn May 6, the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in \"Operation Redwani Payeen\" in Kulgam Army said that the operation which started on the intervening night of May 6-7, ended after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours Read | Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time, 93-year-old media mogul ties knot with 63-year-old Elena ZhukovaIn a post on X, Chinar Corps said, \"A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem.\"
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
