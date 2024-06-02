50 More Bodies Pulled Out Of Jabalia Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip Sunday as mediators called on both sides to agree to a truce and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

Since Biden spoke at the White House on Friday, Prime Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will pursue the war, now nearing its ninth month, until it has destroyed the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and freed the captives.

Hamas, meanwhile, has said it "views positively" what Biden described as an Israeli proposal.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has offered Netanyahu support if the secures a deal.

Fighting rocked Gaza Sunday, with Israel's military reporting air strikes and ground combat.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC News Sunday that "we have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal, as was transmitted to them - an Israeli proposal - that Israel would say yes."

"We're waiting for an official response from Hamas," he added.

Israel's bombardments and ground offensive have killed at least 36,439 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

QNA adds: Rescue and civil defense teams pulled out the bodies of 50 slain Palestinians from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of bodies pulled out since the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from the camp to more than 120.

Palestinian news agency (Wafa) reported that rescue and civil defense teams were able to pull out the bodies of 50 murdered Palestinians Sunday, after retrieving the bodies of 70 Palestinians on Friday.

The search continues for dozens of missing individuals among the rubble of homes, shelters, schools, and hospitals, all of which were not spared from the relentless Israeli bombardment and destruction.

Over the course of 20 days, the IOF wreaked havoc and destruction in the refugee camp, employing a scorched-earth policy that resulted in the murder and injury of hundreds, forced displacement of nearly 200,000 citizens, complete destruction of residential areas, and the burning and bombing of public and service facilities.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continue to shut down the Rafah border crossing and the Karem Abu Salem commercial crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, amid warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Palestinian news agency (Wafa) said that on May 5, the IOF completely closed the Kerem Abu Salem crossing southeast of Rafah, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

After 20 days of closure, the crossing was opened for less than 24 hours, during which only 200 aid trucks, including 4 fuel trucks, were allowed entry, Wafa added.

According to medical sources, no patient or wounded person has been able to leave the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing was occupied by the Israeli army.

Due to the continued closure of the border crossings, cessation of aid flow, and deliberate targeting of health facilities, only Tal Al-Sultan Maternity Hospital remains operational in Rafah, Wafa reported, pointing out that this comes after the closure of Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital, Abu Al-Waleed Central Clinic, Rafah Field Hospital II, Kuwait Specialized Hospital, and the Indonesian Field Hospital in the city.

The IOF continues its military attack on Rafah and the closure of crossings despite international condemnation and calls to immediately halt its military operations on Rafah, the latest of these calls came from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ordering Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Rafah and ensure the opening of the Rafah crossing to facilitate the entry of aid.

Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said that all UNRWA's shelters in Rafah are empty now and more than one mn people -most displaced several times- were forced to flee once again, in search of safety that they never find.

"UNRWA had to stop health and other critical services in Rafah," Lazzarini added.

