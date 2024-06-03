Wary Of Ukraine, Central Asia Slowly Distancing From Russia

One was the refusal of Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in June 2022 to recognize Russia's annexation of the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk into the Russian Federation . Tokayev also said that Kazakhstan had no intention of helping Russia to circumvent Western economic sanctions.

The region also did not support Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 . But Central Asia republics were more reluctant to condemn the annexation of Crimea in 2014, taking a more neutral position . Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the region has been looking for opportunities to build its relationships with other nations without upsetting Russia.

Leaders of Central Asian republics have also shown their disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in more subtle ways. Most of them, except Turkmenistan, opened their borders to accept thousands of Russian citizens looking for refuge and to escape conscription. This did not go unnoticed in Moscow, where measures to reverse immigration were introduced .

Meanwhile, at home, these regional leaders find fewer people who speak Russian and are interested in Russian culture. Polls indicate that many people in central Asia (49% in Kyrgyzstan, 43% in Kazakhstan) blame their current economic problems on Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

There have been anti-war protests in Kazakhstan and some entertainment venues are refusing to host Russian stars. Central Asian media outlets have been blocked in Russia for trying to cover the war in Ukraine objectively.

However, at the United Nations General Assembly, these states either abstain from voting to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine or vote with Russia on resolutions, including one on violations of human rights in Crimea .

Historically, Moscow sees its role in the region as a security guarantor, and as a founding member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which aims to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Russian paratroopers arrived in Kazakhstan after Tokayev had requested assistance from the CSTO with the protests that broke out in January 2022. The unprecedented unrest, known as Bloody January, started peacefully but quickly turned violent .

People took to the streets to protest a sharp increase in fuel prices , clashing with police and looting and attacking government property.

Despite the apparent need to restore order, the Kazakh public was disgruntled by such a blatant intervention in the country's internal affairs. There was a general air of relief when Russian troops left.

Overall, Central Asia is walking a fine line between pursuing more independence from Russia and not disturbing the regional balance of power.

One sign of change was a meeting in 2023 between regional presidents, including Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tokayev, with US President Joe Biden in New York and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.