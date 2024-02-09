Qatar Population Surpasses 3 Million In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced that Qatar's population has surpassed three million in January 2024.
"As of the end of January 2024, the population within the State of Qatar has reached 3,118,000. This represents a monthly increase of 5.1% from December of the previous year and an annual growth of 5.5% compared to January 2023," the PSA posted on X.
The population in Qatar was at approximately 2.95 million in January of the previous year, as indicated in the PSA data.
