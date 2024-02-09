President Of Uzbekistan Greenlights Protocols For Agreement With Switzerland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved a protocol on amendments
to the agreement between Uzbekistan and the Swiss Federal Council
on international road transportation of passengers and cargo,
Trend reports.
He also approved a document on amendments to the protocol on the
order of application of this agreement.
The documents were approved by the decree of the president of
Uzbekistan, "On Approval of International Agreement".
The agreement was signed on April 3, 2002, and the protocols on
June 23, 2023, in Tashkent.
The Head of Uzbekistan determined the Ministry of Transport as
the competent authority responsible for the implementation of the
international treaty.
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.