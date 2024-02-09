President Of Uzbekistan Greenlights Protocols For Agreement With Switzerland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved a protocol on amendments to the agreement between Uzbekistan and the Swiss Federal Council on international road transportation of passengers and cargo, Trend reports.

He also approved a document on amendments to the protocol on the order of application of this agreement.

The documents were approved by the decree of the president of Uzbekistan, "On Approval of International Agreement".

The agreement was signed on April 3, 2002, and the protocols on June 23, 2023, in Tashkent.

The Head of Uzbekistan determined the Ministry of Transport as the competent authority responsible for the implementation of the international treaty.