Turkish Migrant Smuggler Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison In Italy

ROME, Feb 9 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - A Turkish citizen was sentenced in Italy to 20 years in prison, for the trafficking of immigrants and his responsibility in the shipwreck of Feb 26, 2023 in Calabria, where 94 people died.

According to a note issued by the judicial authorities of the southern Calabrian province of Crotone, where this trial was held, disclosed on the informative digital site of the television channel Sky TG24, the sentence imposed on the smuggler Gun Ufuk, 29, included a fine of three million euros.

The judicial decision was issued by the magistrate Elisa Marchetto, of the court of Crotone, locality that was the scene a year ago of that disaster, occurred off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, when a boat coming from Turkiye, with at least 180 migrants on board, ran aground on a sandbank at the mouth of the Tacina river.

At the end of the abbreviated procedure, the judge also ordered Ufuk to pay compensation to some civil parties, including the families of the victims, the Ministry of the Interior and the Calabria Region, the amount of which will be determined in the next few days, the source said.

The Presidency of the Italian Council of Ministers participated in these criminal proceedings as a party, as reported last Dec 28, and in this sense the Undersecretary of State, Alfredo Mantovano, instructed the Attorney General's Office to appear at the trial on behalf of that entity, and of the Interior Ministry. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA