President Of The European Council Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Charles Michel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the February 7 elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished the head of state success in implementing his new mandate.

During the phone conversation, they thoroughly discussed various aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly cooperation in the energy and transport sectors. Charles Michel emphasized that the European Union initiates specific projects aimed at developing ties with countries in the region in the field of transport and communications.

The parties also touched upon Azerbaijan`s hosting COP29 and cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this context.

Charles Michel asked President Ilham Aliyev to outline his position on the resumption of meetings between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the European Union in a trilateral format in Brussels.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan always supports trilateral meetings held in Brussels at the initiative of Charles Michel.

During the conversation, they exchanged their opinions on peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasized that the joint statement, adopted on a bilateral basis on December 7 between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, is an important step forward.