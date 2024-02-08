President Of The European Council Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the European Council Charles Michel
made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
Charles Michel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his
victory in the February 7 elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan
and wished the head of state success in implementing his new
mandate.
During the phone conversation, they thoroughly discussed various
aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union,
particularly cooperation in the energy and transport sectors.
Charles Michel emphasized that the European Union initiates
specific projects aimed at developing ties with countries in the
region in the field of transport and communications.
The parties also touched upon Azerbaijan`s hosting COP29 and
cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this
context.
Charles Michel asked President Ilham Aliyev to outline his
position on the resumption of meetings between Azerbaijan, Armenia,
and the European Union in a trilateral format in Brussels.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan always supports
trilateral meetings held in Brussels at the initiative of Charles
Michel.
During the conversation, they exchanged their opinions on peace
talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasized that the joint
statement, adopted on a bilateral basis on December 7 between the
Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, is an important step
forward.
