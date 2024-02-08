Brazil’S Senai To Deliver Training To Students From Morocco

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's National Industrial Training Service (Senai) will deliver e-learning services to mechanical engineering students of Morocco's Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion (OFPPT). The cooperation project with Morocco was signed in the second half of last year, and the first meeting of the Steering Committee was signed in Casablanca between January 26 and February 2. According to the timeline disclosed to ANBA by Senai, the delivery of the first pilot course will be in May. The initiative also includes the distance-learning course on Digital Teaching. Pictured above, an individual works in an engine plant.

Although the project is now implemented by Senai, the first contact between Morocco and Brazil took place as early as 2021 and were coordinated by the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) and the Embassy of Morocco in Brasília. The meetings held in January and February this year included representatives of the ABC, Senai, Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the OFPPT, and Morocco's Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, to which the OFPPT is affiliated.

According to the superintendent for International Business of industry group CNI, Frederico Lamego, Senai is responsible for creating 11 modules or subjects in mechanical engineering that will be made available to OFPPT students on its digital platform. The subjects will be in French, online, and free of charge. Senai is affiliated to the CNI.

Beginning of the work: meeting in Morocco was held earlier this month

“We expect to strength the OFPPT capabilities in e-learning, starting with mechanical engineering, as requested by the OFPPT. If everything goes right, by the end of the project, the OFPPT will be able to provide its students the subjects developed by SENAI, which will also provide digital education training to suppliers/educators of the OFPPT, aiming to ensure the sustainability of the initiative,” says Lamego.

The next steps of the agreement according to the timeline are: in May, holding of a visit from OFPPT staff to Senai Bahia and Senai CIMATEC and delivery of the first pilot course – Process Range in Manufacturing in General Mechanics – with a workload of 30 hours. In July, Senai technicians will go to Morocco, where they will accompany the first pilot class of the project. There, they will also provide support for the remote learning of OFPPT professors.

