Meesho Launches Valmo Logistics Platform Focusing On Micro-Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 8 (KNN) In a strategic move to address supply chain inefficiencies in e-commerce deliveries, Meesho announced the launch of Valmo aimed at optimising operations at the lowest cost possible.

“We want to ensure we are giving micro-entrepreneurs a platform. We will never build an asset of our own," stated Sourabh Pandey, Chief Experience Officer, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho.

He further explained that the way this is done today is by on-boarding the micro-entrepreneurs across the network. Efforts are made to identify individuals with the capability to perform different sets of operations across the length and breadth of what is delivered.

Capabilities for technology, network design, processes, operations, and data analytics are provided to them so that they are able to process and ensure that shipments are delivered seamlessly to end customers, Pandey added.

Pandey emphasised that this approach allows Meesho to operate with a no-frills cost structure, reducing overheads in the ecosystem.“The micro-entrepreneurs are very good at managing costs as they are already working in that space,” he added.

Over the past year, Meesho has been diligently building the platform and has successfully on-boarded close to 3,000 regional micro-entrepreneurs on its network, handling nearly a million shipments every day.

Pandey revealed that up to 20 micro-entrepreneurs handle a shipment before it reaches the end consumer, highlighting the level of disaggregation achieved within Meesho's network.

The company has achieved a 5 per cent reduction in costs through this network, with plans to further reduce costs by at least another 5-10 per cent in the medium to long term.

Regarding the scale of the network, Pandey expressed ambitions to expand rapidly, stating,“We have around 3,000 micro-entrepreneurs on the platform. We want to take it to 100,000 within three years.”

(KNN Bureau)