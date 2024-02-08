Presidential Election Candidates Congratulate The Head Of State On His Brilliant Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Candidates who participated in the presidential election of the
Republic of Azerbaijan - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the Chairman of the
Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the Chairman
of the Great Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the Chairman of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Razi Nurullayev, the Chairman of the
National Front Party, as well as independent candidates Zahid Oruj
and Fuad Aliyev - made phone calls to President Ilham Aliyev, who
won the election with the great trust of the people of
Azerbaijan.
Each candidate sincerely congratulated the re-elect President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on his resounding victory in the
democratically, transparently, and fairly conducted election. They
emphasized that the results of the voting were a clear expression
of the Azerbaijani people's confidence and trust in their head of
state, as well as a manifestation of the high value and support
given to the country's resolute policies towards socio-economic
development and the welfare of its citizens.
The candidates noted that holding this election across the
entire territory of the country, which has fully restored its
territorial integrity and sovereignty, is a significant historical
event. As a visual indicator of this, they emphasized that the
President's casting his vote at the polling station located in the
city of Khankendi, together with his family members, carries great
political and symbolic significance.
The candidates wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and
success in achieving all his goals for the prosperity and progress
of Azerbaijan and further strengthening its global reputation. They
also extended their wishes for new successes and achievements in
his endeavors for the tranquility, prosperity, and progress of the
people of Azerbaijan.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan thanked them for
their congratulations. The head of state positively evaluated the
demonstration of a political culture based on constructive dialogue
among the candidates participating in the presidential election and
noted that a number of proposals voiced by the candidates during
the pre-election campaign process will be taken into
consideration.
President Ilham Aliyev wished the candidates, who participated
in the election, success in their future endeavors.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107828421
