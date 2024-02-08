OKX Has Stepped Into The Argentine Market

(MENAFN- B2Press) OKX continues its expansion efforts. As of today, OKX's cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 wallet are launching in Argentina.

TURKEY - OKX, the technology company and crypto exchange playing a leading role in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, announced the official launch of the exchange and Web3 wallet in Argentina as part of its global expansion.

OKX Exchange is one of the most trusted platforms for crypto trading, staking and deep liquidity across hundreds of crypto assets with robust security protections. The non-custodial OKX Web3 Wallet, which offers a secure portal to manage DeFi applications, buy and sell NFTs, use DApps and more with its user-friendly interface, can now be used by Argentines.

Additionally, OKX P2P, one of the industry-leading P2P platforms, will make it possible to purchase crypto directly from verified local users. The platform offers dedicated Spanish language support in P2P and popular local payment alternatives to make crypto accessible and provide a reliable alternative to acquiring crypto assets easily.

OKX President Hong Fang stated, "As part of our expansion, we are delighted to announce the official launch of our premier cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 wallet in one of Latin America's most vibrant crypto markets. As pioneers at the intersection of technology and finance, we aim to accelerate the widespread adoption of crypto by first meeting local needs with our user-centric approach. OKX, with over 50 million users worldwide, provides individual and institutional participants with secure access to cryptocurrency exchange services and Web3 technology. The opportunities presented by crypto and blockchain are spreading to Latin America, and Argentina represents a significant part of our regional growth strategy."

OKX Argentina Country Director Alejandro Estrin also stated:

"Robust security measures and transparency provide trust, which forms the foundation for widespread crypto adoption. OKX offers verifiable reserve proof, industry-leading custody solutions, and rigorous AML/KYC compliance. Additionally, our intuitively designed buy-sell platform, localized according to Argentina, offers deep liquidity with popular crypto assets. With solutions tailored to local needs, compliant with regulations, secure, and user-friendly, we aim to accelerate reliable crypto innovations for individual and institutional participants in Argentina."

OKX also provides transparency for users. Our global exchange became one of the first exchanges to publish monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) verified by zk-STARK cryptography to verify the assets it holds publicly. The latest PoR showed assets worth $12.5 billion backed by a collateralization ratio of 103% for user assets. Securing user protection in such verifiable ways makes OKX one of the most reliable avenues for accessing decentralized finance.

For more information:

About OKX

OKX is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and innovative Web3 technology company. With over 50 million users trading securely worldwide, OKX is recognized by traders around the globe as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto platforms.

Having high-profile partnerships with entities like the English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympic medalist Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to enhance fan experience through fan-centric new partnership opportunities. Additionally, OKX is involved in an initiative to attract more content creators to Web3 and serves as a main partner for the Tribeca Festival.

On the Web3 Wallet platform, OKX provides users with products and solutions that enable them to explore the NFT and metaverse worlds while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX also remains committed to transparency and security by publishing monthly Proof of Reserve (PoR) audit reports.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit our website:



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022