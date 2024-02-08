Nalu Bio And PIPA Bring Cannabinoid Combinations To CPG Brands In First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Powered By AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combining Cannabinoids and Bioactives Via Artificial Intelligence for the First Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalu Bio , a biotech company specializing in no-high, chemistry-derived cannabinoids to address the top health and wellness challenges, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with

PIPA , AI leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness innovation to bring AI-enabled combinations of cannabinoids and bioactives to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. This partnership aims to create a new category of products at a time when market demand, cultural acceptance, and desire for cannabinoids are on the rise around the world.

Nalu Bio and PIPA bring cannabinoid combinations to CPG Brands in a first-of-its-kind partnership for global health and wellness. This partnership aims to create a new category of products at a time when market demand is on the rise around the world. With scientific data backing their efficacy, these products stand as a paradigm shift comparable to the introduction of vitamins 70 years ago.

Continue Reading

Nalu Bio is the first company to offer combinations of cannabinoids and bioactives to address pain, anxiety, sleep, and weight management. According to Nutrition Business Journal's 2023 Supplement Report, combination sales are expected to surpass single ingredient supplement sales this year. In tandem with PIPA, Nalu Bio will leverage predictive AI modeling to identify the optimal combinations of cannabinoids with unique bioactives such as vitamins, protein, fiber, antioxidants, probiotics, and superfoods. The aim is to create novel cannabinoid and bioactive combinations for unparalleled health and wellbeing benefits that are effective, synergistic, scalable, and backed by science and data to support tangible claims that global CPG companies can market.

"Combining our chemistry-derived, no-high

cannabinoids with bioactives holds the key to resolving global health challenges, affecting two billion people globally," said Caitlyn Krebs, Co-founder and CEO of Nalu Bio. "The collaboration with PIPA accelerates our ability to create new and patented formulations with enhanced efficacy for large CPG companies in food and beverage, personal care, and supplements."

A Force Greater Than Nature

The synergy of chemistry-derived cannabinoids and bioactives optimally paired via predictive AI modeling is set to redefine solutions for the global health and wellness industry. PIPA AI technology can integrate biomedical databases, scientific publications, clinical trial data, and other information sources to identify the optimal combinations of cannabinoids with unique bioactives. This helps predict connections that can accelerate new product development. With scientific data backing their efficacy, these products stand as a paradigm shift comparable to the introduction of vitamins 70 years ago. Like vitamins, not only can chemically-derived cannabinoid combinations address multiple health needs, but they can scale responsibly, safely, and sustainably.

"Our expertise lies in determining the ideal bioactives to enhance the impact of Nalu Bio's minor cannabinoids to address real needs worldwide," stated John Melo, CEO of PIPA. "We look forward to supporting Nalu Bio's efforts to improve lives through maximized product efficacy."

America's Readiness for No-High Cannabinoids

Recently published research from the JAMA Network indicates a nationwide readiness for no-high and no-worry cannabinoids. According to the study, a total of 85 million Americans (25%) engaged with cannabinoids last year, showcasing the surge in popularity. The hemp plant contains more than 100 active compounds, otherwise known as cannabinoids. Emerging cannabinoids, particularly in addressing sleep and pain issues, are gaining traction. Notably, individuals are choosing these alternatives over conventional pain medications. In fact, 71.5 million Americans (21%) reported CBD usage with 17.6 million (5%) using CBG products and 15 million (4%) using CBN products, respectively1-all cannabinoids in the Nalu Bio product development pipeline.

"Vitamins, caffeine, and aspirin, all originally came from the plant and now they're chemically derived," stated Krebs. "There aren't enough coffee beans in the world to supply the $63B energy drink industry, and Vitamin C isn't made from oranges. We can do the same for cannabinoids, making them ubiquitous through the power of chemistry and AI."

Nalu Bio's no-high, no-worry cannabinoids, developed through organic chemistry, maintain the molecular identity of the plant while addressing not only the world's top health and wellness challenges but also the drawbacks of the plant, including safety, predictability, scalability, and sustainability. Nalu Bio offers a complete line of minor cannabinoids as standalone ingredients and AI-driven combinations, ensuring effective, safe, and consistent products across food and beverage, health and wellness, and beauty and personal care. Learn more at NaluBio .

About Nalu Bio

Nalu Bio is a female-founded and led San Francisco-based biotech company committed to accelerating the potential of cannabinoids for the health of people and the planet. Founded in 2019, Nalu Bio is harnessing the power of chemistry and predictive AI modeling to solve the world's top health and wellness challenges impacting 2 billion people globally, including pain, anxiety, sleep, and weight loss. Its proprietary pipeline of no-high, chemistry-derived cannabinoids for global CPG and therapeutics companies maintain the molecular identity of the plant while addressing the drawbacks, including safety, predictability, scalability, and sustainability. Nalu Bio offers minor cannabinoids and combinations with bioactives to provide effective, safe, and consistent products for food and beverage, health and wellness, and personal care. Learn more at NaluBio and follow on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About PIPA, LLC

Established in 2015 in California, PIPA is an AI leader on a mission to create a healthier, more sustainable planet by being the OS of Enterprise Intelligence for the Food, Health and Wellness industries. Through its AI solutions PIPA accelerates innovation and boosts productivity by making data intelligent and accessible across the entire value chain; from feedstock and molecules to formulation, production and go-to-market.

PIPA's suite of

in-house solutions and AI apps like LEAP and Ingredient Profiler connect data, synthesize evidence and offer predictions and optimal paths for our partners, decreasing R&D times and increasing enterprise-wide productivity by multiples and not just mere percentages. Learn more at pipacorp and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

1

Adrianne R. Wilson-Poe, PhD 1 ; Tristin Smith, MPH 2 ; Michael R. Elliott, PhD 3 ; et al., 2023, "Past-Year Use Prevalence of Cannabidiol, Cannabigerol, Cannabinol, and Δ8-Tetrahydrocannabinol Among US Adults," Jama Network.

SOURCE Nalu Bio, Inc.