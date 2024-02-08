Office Furniture Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“ Office Furniture Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global office furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



How Big is the Global Office Furniture Market:



The global office furniture market size reached US$ 63.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Office Furniture Industry:

Rising Demand for Ergonomic Furniture:

The global office furniture market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for ergonomic furniture. Ergonomic furniture is designed to minimize physical discomfort and the risk of injury, particularly for employees who spend prolonged hours at their desks. This demand is fueled by growing awareness of workplace health and safety, coupled with an increasing number of corporations investing in employee well-being. Ergonomic office furniture, including adjustable chairs, desks, and supportive accessories, is becoming a standard as companies recognize the long-term benefits of a healthier workforce, such as reduced absenteeism and increased productivity.



Continuous Technological Integration:

The integration of technology into office furniture is positively influencing the market. The modern workplace requires furniture that accommodates a range of technological needs, from built-in charging ports to furniture that supports wireless technology. This integration is essential for facilitating seamless and efficient work environments. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing furniture that meets ergonomic standards and integrates with the latest technology. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors where technology plays a central role in daily operations. The demand for tech-integrated furniture is expected to grow as more businesses adopt advanced technologies in their operations.



Shift Towards Flexible and Modular Furniture:

The global office furniture market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of flexible and modular furniture. This trend is driven by the evolving nature of workspaces, with businesses moving away from traditional, fixed layouts to more dynamic and adaptable environments. Flexible and modular furniture allows for easy reconfiguration of workspaces, accommodating various activities and team sizes. This adaptability is particularly relevant in the context of the growing trend towards collaborative and agile working methods. Moreover, as companies adapt to hybrid work models, the need for adaptable and multi-functional furniture becomes more pronounced. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to innovate and design furniture that is not only flexible but also aesthetically appealing and sustainable.



Global Office Furniture Market Trends:



The increasing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials, fueled by environmental concerns and corporate sustainability goals is favoring the market. There's a growing preference for furniture made from recycled materials, renewable resources, and those with a lower carbon footprint. Another significant trend is the rise of the home office segment, fueled by the widespread shift to remote work. This is leading to a surge in demand for compact, multifunctional, and aesthetically pleasing home office furniture.



Additionally, customization and personalization in office furniture are gaining traction, as businesses seek to create unique and branded workspace environments. These trends collectively shape the evolving landscape of the office furniture market, catering to new consumer demands and environmental considerations.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Office Furniture Companies Operating in the Global Office Furniture Industry are Given Below:









Steelcase Inc.

Okamura Corporation

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

Knoll, Inc.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Meridian Office Furniture Limited

Kimball International, Inc.

D3, Inc.

BERCO DESIGNS Hooker Furniture Corporation



Office Furniture Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Seating

Systems

Tables

Storage Units and File Cabinets

Overhead Bins Others



Seating represented the largest segment in the office furniture market due to the essential need for comfortable and ergonomic chairs in workplaces, which are a fundamental requirement for employees spending long hours seated.



Breakup by Material Type:



Wood

Metal

Plastic and Fiber

Glass Others



Wood dominated the largest material segment in the market on account of of its durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility in various design styles, catering to a wide range of corporate and home office environments.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales

Specialist Store

Non-Specialist Stores

Online Others



Direct sales dominated the distribution channel segment due to them allowing manufacturers to build direct relationships with customers, offer customized solutions, and reduce costs associated with intermediaries.



Breakup by Price Range:



Low

Medium High



The low price range segment represented the largest segment in the market, primarily due to the high demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups seeking cost-effective solutions for furnishing their workspaces.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Asia Pacific's dominance in the global office furniture market is attributed to rapid urbanization, growing corporate sectors, and significant investments in commercial real estate in emerging economies such as China and India.



Key highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



