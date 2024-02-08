Zelensky Congratulates Aliyev On Reelection As President Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan.

“Congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, and best wishes for continued success and productive work for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan. I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity. We appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian and other assistance during this historic period in our country's fight for freedom. I value our constructive and trustworthy relationship with President Aliyev, as well as the practical cooperation between our teams,” Zelensky posted on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The President expressed confidence that Ukraine and Azerbaijan's strategic relations will continue to strengthen.

As reported by Ukrinform, voting in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan ended on February 7.

According to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev garnered more than 90% of the vote.

The previous presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on April 11, 2018, instead of October 17. Aliyev won the early election with 86.53% of the vote. He has been ruling Azerbaijan since 2003.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office