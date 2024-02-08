Biopsy Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Biopsy Devices Market Report by Procedure Type (Surgical Biopsy, Needle Biopsy), Product (Biopsy Guidance Systems, Needle Based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Forceps, and Others), Application (Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Colorectal Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, and Others), Guidance Technique (Ultrasound Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic Guided Biopsy, MRI Guided Biopsy, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global biopsy devices market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Biopsy devices play a pivotal role in the field of medical diagnostics and healthcare. These specialized tools are utilized by healthcare professionals to extract tissue samples from various parts of the human body for further analysis. Biopsy procedures are critical in diagnosing and assessing the presence of diseases, such as cancer, infections, and other medical conditions. These devices are designed to ensure minimal invasiveness while obtaining accurate tissue samples, making them an indispensable component of the healthcare landscape.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biopsy-devices-market/requestsample



Biopsy Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases worldwide. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise, the demand for biopsy procedures and devices has surged. Healthcare providers are relying on biopsy devices to obtain tissue samples that are essential for accurate cancer diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning. This growing demand for biopsy devices is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years. Another noteworthy trend in the global biopsy devices market is the constant innovation and advancement in biopsy device technology. Manufacturers are continually striving to develop more efficient and user-friendly devices. This includes the integration of features like real-time imaging and guidance systems, which enhance the precision and accuracy of biopsy procedures. Additionally, the development of minimally invasive biopsy techniques, such as fine-needle aspiration and core needle biopsy, has gained prominence. These techniques reduce patient discomfort, recovery time, and healthcare costs, further driving the adoption of biopsy devices. Besides, regulatory initiatives and approvals play a crucial role in shaping the global biopsy devices market. Governments and regulatory authorities are focusing on streamlining the approval process for new biopsy devices while ensuring their safety and efficacy. This regulatory support provides manufacturers with a clear path to market entry, fostering competition and innovation in the industry, thus propelling the market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Procedure Type:



Surgical Biopsy Needle Biopsy

Breakup by Product:



Biopsy Guidance Systems

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps Others

Breakup by Application:



Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy Others

Breakup by Guidance Technique:



Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Argon Medical Devices

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Hologic Inc.

INRAD Inc. Medtronic plc

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163