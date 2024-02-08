Eye Makeup Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Eye Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global eye makeup market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Eye Makeup Industry:

Shifting Consumer Preferences:

The eye makeup market is significantly driven by growing consumer awareness and preferences for personal grooming and appearance enhancement. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, there's an increased visibility of beauty trends and tutorials that inspire consumers to try new products and looks. This trend is further amplified by the influence of celebrities and beauty influencers who often showcase diverse eye makeup styles, from subtle and natural to bold and dramatic. Additionally, consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in their makeup, opting for products that are cruelty-free, organic, or contain natural ingredients, pushing brands to innovate and expand their product lines to meet these demands. This heightened awareness and preference for specific types of eye makeup products are pivotal in driving the market forward.

Advanced Product Formulation:

Technological advancements in product formulation and packaging are key factors propelling the eye makeup market. Brands are continuously investing in research and development to create products that offer long-lasting wear, improved pigmentation, and easy application. The advent of waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant formulas has significantly increased consumer satisfaction and loyalty. Moreover, innovations in packaging, such as twist-up pencils, cushion applicators, and palettes with integrated mirrors and tools, enhance convenience and usability. These advancements cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers and encourage trial and experimentation with new products, thereby fueling market growth.

Expanding Distribution Channels:

The expansion of distribution channels plays a crucial role in the growth of the eye makeup market. The availability of eye makeup products has significantly increased with the proliferation of online retail platforms, specialized beauty stores, and direct-to-consumer brands. Online shopping offers the convenience of exploring a wide range of products from global brands, often accompanied by customer reviews and ratings that aid in the decision-making process. Specialty beauty stores provide personalized shopping experiences, with in-store experts offering product recommendations and makeup consultations. This omni-channel retail approach ensures that consumers have access to a diverse selection of eye makeup products, making it easier than ever to purchase items that fit their needs, preferences, and lifestyles. Enhanced accessibility and convenience through multiple retail channels directly contribute to market growth and consumer engagement.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Eye Makeup Industry:



Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Lakmé Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)

L'Oréal S.A.

LVMH

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Estée Lauder Inc. Procter & Gamble etc.

By Product Type:





Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eyebrow Gel Others

Mascara represented the largest segment due to its widespread popularity among consumers, being a fundamental part of most eye makeup routines.

By Distribution Channel:





Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets represented the largest segment due to their extensive reach, offering a wide variety of eye makeup products to a broad customer base.

By Pricing:



Low to Medium Price Premium Price

Low to medium price represented the largest segment because as it caters to a larger portion of the consumer market, making eye makeup accessible to a wide range of budgets.

By Source:



Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal Other

Chemicals represented the largest segment as many eye makeup products rely on chemical formulations for their color, texture, and long-lasting properties.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Eye Makeup Market Trends:

Consumers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients in their makeup products, driving the demand for eye makeup that is sustainable, cruelty-free, and made from clean, non-toxic ingredients. Besides, manufacturers are continuously innovating to create eye makeup products with longer wear, smudge-proof, and waterproof properties, meeting the demands of consumers for all-day wear. Moreover, social media platforms and online tutorials have a profound impact on shaping eye makeup trends. Influencers and beauty bloggers play a pivotal role in driving consumer choices.

