Housing Bank Donates JD150,000 To National Football Team

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- The Housing Bank announced a JD150,000 donation to the national football team after qualifying for the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, an unmatched historical milestone for Jordanian football.This support stems from Housing Bank's active participation in Jordanian society as the bank of all Jordanians and from the bank's adoption of social responsibility guidelines through its support of national institutions and young people.Ammar Safadi, the CEO of Housing Bank, stated that the team's support is an expression of pride in the accomplishments of the nation, a manifestation of the happiness felt by all Jordanians upon this historic qualification, and a show of support for the efforts made by the Jordanian Football Association to support and aid our national team. In addition, the team's players' achievements are acknowledged, which boosts their morale as the Jordanian community rallies around them to elevate Jordan's reputation.The bank offered the Nashama its heartfelt congratulations and well wishes for their outstanding accomplishment, hoping that they would win the tournament's championship game and add another noteworthy accomplishment to their list of accomplished national goals.