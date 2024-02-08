25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 3Rd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa Governorate: A Visionary Approach to DevelopmentBalqa Governorate has undergone a transformative journey over the past quarter-century, marked by significant advancements in technology, urban development, youth empowerment, and housing initiatives, all of which have had a profound impact on the lives of its residents.Governor of Balqa, Firas Abu Qaoud, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the governorate's evolution is a testament to the insightful and futuristic vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, whose commitment to the upliftment of his people has been reflected in a series of pioneering projects aimed at fostering comprehensive and sustainable development.In the realm of healthcare, notable achievements include the establishment of the state-of-the-art Al-Salt Governmental Hospital in 2020, boasting a capacity of 450 beds and representing one of the Kingdom's largest and most modern medical facilities. Additionally, the inauguration of the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Hospital in Ain Al-Basha District signifies a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare services.Across various districts, investments in healthcare infrastructure have been substantial, with expansions, modernizations, and the establishment of specialized departments aimed at improving access to quality medical care for residents.Environmental conservation efforts have also been prioritized, with initiatives such as the rehabilitation of the Hamrat al-Sahn landfill in 2017, which cost JD100,000, and the implementation of the environmental forest project in the Subaihi area, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices.Recognizing the tourism potential of the region, Al-Salt was rightfully included on the World Heritage List, underscoring His Majesty's dedication, ever since he assumed his constitutional powers, to leveraging Jordan's rich cultural heritage to stimulate economic growth.Tourism-focused projects, including the restoration of historical sites, the enhancement of infrastructure, and the branding of key areas, underscore a concerted effort to showcase Jordan's cultural treasures to the world.More to follow...