Qatar, Switzerland Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Head of the Federal Administration for Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER) of Switzerland H E Guy Parmelin have jointly inaugurated the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum in Doha.

The forum aims to highlight the investment opportunities present in Qatar and Switzerland and to deliberate on potential ways to strengthen cooperation and economic ties between the two countries.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani commended on the strong and distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and Switzerland. He emphasized that the forum's objective is to create a platform for dialogue between the government and private sectors of both countries, to explore and identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in various fields and sectors, thereby contributing to the development goals of both nations.

Swiss investors and companies were encouraged to leverage the favourable economic and investment environment provided by Qatar for foreign investors. They were invited to establish new partnerships in crucial sectors, including pharmaceutical industries, food manufacturing, innovation, technology, and other fields to address the requirements of the Qatari local market. This will enable them to expand their reach towards new markets in the region and the world.

The forum featured presentations by a number of Qatari entities including the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), Qatar Financial Centre and Qatar Free Zones Authority, all of which highlighted the benefits of the business environment in both the State of Qatar and Switzerland. The presentations also covered topics such as the advanced legislative framework for the business environment, the incentives and promising investment opportunities that Qatar offers to foreign investors, the growth prospects of the Qatari economy, and ways to diversify economic cooperation between Qatar and Switzerland.

On the sidelines of the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum, a bilateral meeting was held between the Minister of Commerce and Industry, and the Head of the Federal Administration for Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER).

During the meeting, officials discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries, exploring opportunities to strengthen them, particularly in trade, investment, and industrial sectors.

Minister of Commerce and Industry also extended a warm welcome to the visiting Swiss delegation, emphasising the significance of such engagements in exchanging perspectives to advance the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted the importance of sustaining mutual coordination in areas of shared interest.