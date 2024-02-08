Private equity evolution reveals industry transformation, strategic investments

(MENAFN) The narrative of private equity takeovers, as exemplified by two companies each valued at approximately USD20 billion, offers a glimpse into the evolution of this industry over the past three decades. Thirty-five years ago, the private equity sector captured global attention with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts' landmark acquisition of RGR Nabisco, a food and tobacco giant, in a USD25 billion deal immortalized in the bestselling book "Barbarians at the Gate." This monumental transaction, unprecedented at the time, still looms large in the annals of corporate history, dwarfing even last year's largest global acquisition, the USD14 billion purchase of Toshiba by Japan Industrial Partners.



However, the private equity landscape has undergone significant transformation since then. In 1989, the industry was relatively small-scale, with total annual transaction volumes rarely exceeding 1 percent of GDP, even in the United States, as reported by the OECD. Fast forward to the present day, and according to PitchBook Data, private equity transaction volumes have surged, accounting for 2 to 5 percent of GDP over the past four years. This dramatic expansion has been fueled by a wave of debt-driven deals, buoyed by historically low interest rates.



While some deals have been as ambitious as the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts-Nabisco acquisition, many have faced scrutiny and criticism, with the once-celebrated deal ultimately turning into one of the most notorious failures in corporate history. Over fifteen years, the rationale behind the acquisition unraveled as increasing tobacco risks and ballooning debt costs led to substantial losses, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ultimately losing USD730 million on the deal.



However, the contemporary private equity landscape tells a different story, one characterized by long-term vision and prudent financial management. Take, for instance, the case of Physma, a USD20 billion private equity company initially acquired by HG of London for approximately USD500 million in enterprise value back in 2006. Today, the Norwegian software company's business is estimated to be worth 40 times that initial valuation, with HG still retaining a majority stake. This success story underscores the potential for strategic investments and sustainable growth within the private equity sector, signaling a shift towards more measured and visionary approaches in contrast to the debt-fueled excesses of the past.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107826732