Qatar secure 3-2 win against Iran to play Jordan in 2023 Asian Cup final

On Wednesday, Qatar secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Iran, advancing to face Jordan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final.



The semi-final clash at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium witnessed Iranian star Sardar Azmoun opening the scoring early in the match, only to be equalized by Qatar's Jassem Gaber in the 17th minute.



Hosts Qatar surged ahead 2-1 in the first half with Akram Afif's solo-effort goal. However, Iran leveled the score 2-2 with Alireza Jahanbakhsh converting a penalty in the 51st minute.



Qatar sealed their victory as Almoez Ali netted the winning goal with eight minutes left, securing a 3-2 lead.



In spite of Iran's efforts, they faced further setback as Shoja Khalilzadeh received a red card in stoppage time, leaving them with 10 men.



Even though the visitors fought hard during 13 minutes of additional time, it was Qatar who emerged victorious, advancing to the final.



The final match between Jordan and Qatar is scheduled for Saturday at Lusail Stadium, kicking off at 1500 GMT. Qatar enters the final as defending champions of the competition.



Earlier, on Tuesday, Jordan made history by reaching their first Asian Cup final after defeating two-time champions South Korea 2-0 at Al Rayyan.

