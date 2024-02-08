4 Highballs To Enjoy This International Scotch Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANSlife) Every year on February 8, enthusiasts around the globe raise their glasses to the occasion of International Scotch Day - commemorating the finest of whiskies which has become the ultimate aspirational benchmark for whisky enjoyers in both India and around the world. Made in Scotland using time-honored traditions and techniques refined over generations of distillers, Scotch whisky boasts an unmatched level of craftsmanship that gives it unparalleled complexity and depth.

In 2024, consumers are experimenting with novel ways to enjoy their favorite Scotch in new-age formats - with the whisky highball being among the most popular. This format incorporates soda water or ginger ale, along with ice and a garnish into the Scotch, to create an effervescent drink that is light, and refreshing, and highlights more dimensions of the whisky's flavors.

In the spirit of celebrating how far Scotch has come, here are some whisky highball recipes to enjoy this International Scotch Day:

Ginger Highball

Ingredients:

60ml Scotch Whisky

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Ginger Syrup

15ml Sugar Syrup

30-60ml Soda

Steps:

Blend and strain fresh ginger with just enough water to help it blend. Add castor sugar and stir to mix. Ensure the ginger to sugar ratio is 4:3.

Combine all the other ingredients in a highball glass

Fill it with ice and stir till chilled

Top off with more ice and soda.

Garnish with a lemon wedge or wheel

Green Tea Highball

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old

5ml Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

60ml Green Tea

Steps:

Take 12 green tea bags steeped in 500ml hot water for not more than 30 seconds. Chill it once ready.

Add the chilled green tea to all the other ingredients in a highball glass 3. Fill it with ice and stir till chilled

Top it off with more ice and soda

Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel

Tropical Highball

Ingredients:

60ml Scotch Whisky

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Chili Cinnamon Syrup

30ml Pineapple Juice

Steps:

For the chilli cinnamon syrup, add 2 toasted Kashmiri chilis and 2 toasted cinnamon sticks to 500ml sugar syrup. Blend the ingredients and strain.

Combine the syrup and all the other ingredients in a chilled highball glass.

Fill it with ice and stir till chilled

Top it off with more ice and soda

Garnish with a pineapple wedge

Beekeepers Highball

Ingredients:

45ml DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Honey Cinnamon Syrup

30ml Soda

Steps:

Take honey and water in a 5:4 ratio. Add this solution and toasted cinnamon sticks to a blender. Use 4 cinnamon sticks for every 500ml of honey syrup.

Blend and fine-strain the mixture.

Combine all the ingredients in a highball glass

Fill it with ice and stir till chilled

Add more ice and top up with soda

Garnish with a honey cinnamon tuile

