Seoul: No Imminent Response To N. Korea's Abolishing Laws On Economic Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- South Korea said Thursday it has no imminent plan to respond to North Korea's decision to abolish laws on inter-Korean economic cooperation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Unification Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs also stressed that the agreements do not become invalid with the North's unilateral decision, according to the report.

In addition, the ministry said in a statement that the abolition of the laws was largely expected and warned the move will further isolate North Korea.

The move comes as tensions between the two Koreas have deepened after the North declared there is no point in seeking reunification with the South, the report said.

The decision on abolishing the law on inter-Korean economic cooperation, the law on the special zone for international tours of Mt. Kumgang and regulations for its enforcement and agreements on inter-Korean economic cooperation was made at a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly held Wednesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier in the day.

The law on inter-Korean economic cooperation, adopted in 2005, is considered a rudimentary framework for such cooperation, while the law on the special zone in Mt. Kumgang, adopted in 2011, carries details on investments in the area by the South and overseas entities. (end)

