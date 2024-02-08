Bengal Ration Case: Arrested Trinamool Leader Accuses ED Of Intimidation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, who was arrested by ED last month in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal, has accused the central agency sleuths of intimidation.

Adhya, through the superintendent of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata where he is housed now, has sent a letter to a special court in the city accusing the ED officials of putting pressure on him to give statements as directed by the central agency sleuths.

In the letter to the court, the arrested Trinamool Congress leader has also accused the ED sleuths of forcefully getting his signature on some papers. The court has directed that a copy of the letter be served to ED as well so that the matter can be heard in the next hearing.

It is learnt that the Adhya has personally drafted the letter and forwarded it to the special court through the office of the correctional home superintendent. Till the time the report was filed there was no reaction from ED on this count. In the letter he has also mentioned about the mental pressure he is going through because of these developments.

However, sources said the ED sleuths will consult the legal brains only after they receive the copy of the letter.

To recall, last year expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged links with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, raised similar allegations against the ED sleuths.

Ghosh then accused the ED sleuths of putting pressure on him to name the Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in the school job case. His comments created major political and legal complications and the matter even reached the Supreme Court.

