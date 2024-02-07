Work To Eliminate Consequences Of Missile Attack Completed In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of the morning rocket attack.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

"Four people were killed in the morning attack in a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Forty people were evacuated from the building and 28 were rescued," the statement said.

As a result of the attack, 39 people were injured. Psychological assistance was provided to 85 people.

The fire has been extinguished. Emergency and rescue operations were completed at 8:10 pm.

As reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense systems were deployed in Kyiv and other cities.

On the morning of February 7, the Air Defense Forces destroyed about 20 enemy missiles over Kyiv and the region.

A multi-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by a Russian air attack. Earlier, four people were reported dead and 40 injured.