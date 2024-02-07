Kuwait's Envoy Discusses Boosting Cultural Cooperation With Tunisian Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar discussed on Wednesday with Tunisia's Minister of Culture Hayet Guettat upgrading cultural cooperation, including the possibility of holding a Kuwaiti cultural week in the North African country.

The meeting tackled expanding cooperation in maintaining and preserving heritage, holding music and puppets performances, and organization of cultural and artistic events, the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural unveiled in a press statement.

It added that the Kuwait envoy Al-Omar and Minister Guettat mulled a number of plans and proposal to materialize this goal, including the organization of a Kuwaiti cultural week in Tunisia, exchanging expertise in restoring historical manuscripts, and signing a cooperation agreement between Tunisia's National Heritage Institute (INP) and Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah.

They discussed cooperation for the assessment of the intangible heritage as a prelude to registering it with the UNESCO and Tunisia's participation in "the Kuwait, Capital of the Arab Cultural 2025" festival.

They touched upon providing support to the Tunisian project to establish an international center for calligraphy in the capital Tunis. (end)

