Chinese Media Outlets Highlight Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election


2/7/2024 3:11:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova

China's Xinhua News Agency, including daily Jenmin Jibao newspaper, China Media Group, as well as China Radio International have widely covered the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Azernews reports.

The articles provided insights into the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, highlighting the number of polling stations and constituencies.

“According to the Central Election Commission, 6,537 polling stations have been set up in 125 constituencies.

“A total of 790 international observers, representing 72 international organizations and 89 countries, are monitoring the proceedings alongside over 89,000 local observers,” the articles said.

MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107824303

