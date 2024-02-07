Chinese Media Outlets Highlight Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
China's Xinhua News Agency, including daily Jenmin Jibao
newspaper, China Media Group, as well as China Radio International
have widely covered the snap presidential election held in
Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Azernews reports.
The articles provided insights into the snap presidential
election in Azerbaijan, highlighting the number of polling stations
and constituencies.
“According to the Central Election Commission, 6,537 polling
stations have been set up in 125 constituencies.
“A total of 790 international observers, representing 72
international organizations and 89 countries, are monitoring the
proceedings alongside over 89,000 local observers,” the articles
said.
