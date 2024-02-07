Russian Troops Hit Myrhorod District In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Myrhorod district, Poltava region, according to preliminary reports, without casualties.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the Poltava region. The sound of an explosion was heard in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage," he said.

Russian army attacks village inregion, one injured

Pronin urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts.

As reported, Russian troops hit an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region on January 28.