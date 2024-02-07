Kuwait Amir Expresses Gratitude Towards Omani Sultan, People's Hospitality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, expressing gratitude towards the great hospitality His Highness received during his state visit to the Sultanate.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir said that he felt the Omani leadership and people's great hospitality, affirming that it was another milestone in the historic relations between the two brotherly nations.

He commended the stature of Oman as one of the leading nations in the region and the world, expressing tremendous appreciation for being honored with the Order of Al-Said, which reflected sentiments of brotherhood and solidarity.

His Highness the Amir also said he was elated to have join Sultan Haitham in the opening of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company, which embodies a quantum leap in Kuwait-Omani economic partnership.

His Highness hoped that the vital joint project would be beneficial for both countries and add to their economic development. (end) gta

