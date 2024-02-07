Lider Electric Thrilled To Showcase Innovation At IBS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lider Electric is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS). This annual event is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27-29 in Las Vegas, bringing together industry experts, innovators, and key players in the residential construction sector.As an emerging force in the lighting control and wiring devices field, Lider Electric is set to make a significant debut at IBS 2024. Our team is eager to showcase the latest advancements, cutting-edge solutions, and transformative technologies, complete with attractive designs that keep modern interior design in mind.Lider Electric is committed to driving innovation and excellence. IBS 2024 provides an ideal platform for us to engage with industry stakeholders, showcase our capabilities, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the residential building sector.We invite you to visit us at Booth #W4708 during IBS 2024 and experience firsthand how Lider Electric is shaping the future of lighting control and wiring devices.About Lider ElectricAt Lider, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. That's why each device has a sleek, refined build and is engineered with ultra-durable material to ensure longevity and high performance. Learn more on our website or our Amazon storefront .About IBS 2024The International Builders' Show (IBS) is the world's largest annual residential construction show. For more information about IBS 2024, please visit the IBS website .

