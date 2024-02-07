Brooklyn, New York Is Getting A Next-Gen Soundstage, Bringing State-Of-The-Art Facilities, And A New Entertainment Hub To Williamsburg.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Space

BROOKLYN, N.Y.

, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February 7th 2024 sees the launch of JACK Studios, Williamsburg: A new, state-of-the-art soundstage in Brooklyn, adding another first-class creative experience to the company's eight, already

legendary

studios at its Chelsea flagship location, which is itself celebrating its 30th year in 2024.

The 20,000 sq space is the newest and most advanced soundstage in New York, designed to be a multi-use production facility, representing a turn-key solution for all film, photography, and event needs.

JACK

Studios, Williamsburg is outfitted with a drive-in studio and soundstage, with multiple VIP entrances and private areas, green rooms, celebrity wardrobe, 10 bathrooms, showers, outdoor lounge, kitchen, bar/cafe, on-site set shop, top-shelf in-house equipment, conference room, ample parking, and production and post-production suites.

As well as the latest technologies and a highly adaptable floor plan,

JACK

Studios, Williamsburg, is placing an emphasis on having 'highest-quality everything', as well as a major step forward in Brooklyn for hospitality,

sustainability and eco-friendly facilities,

and a 'VIP/celebrity safe' environment, designed to assure visitors of a white-glove experience for talent and creatives alike.

Every element of

JACK

Studios, Williamsburg has been meticulously designed, drawing on the founder - Roy Schwalbach's vast experience in creating the perfect balance between beautiful minimalism, and practical solutions and spaces for the creative industries.

The studios

will also double as an entertainment space with both in-house and private events scheduled to give New York's creative communities a haven of modern luxury, and a place to mingle with the industry's elites.

To mark the occasion, an invite-only VIP launch event will be held on the evening of February 7th, with incredible food and drink joining us from Lemons and Olives, Doughnut Plant, Norman Love Confections and Ripe Bar Juice!

Featuring DJ Holly T, dance choreography by Katherine Helen Fisher, and a special light show designed by Fuse Lighting, with equipment support from our friends at Insight Equipment, and audio technical prowess by Acosta Park Studios, demonstrating just some of the capabilities of our space and collaborations.

"We pride ourselves on first-class service, creative collaboration, and excellent execution to orchestrate an event experience that exceeds client and guest expectations. Gold-standard client support, commitment, innovation, and humility are the genetics of JACK, and we'll continue to nurture and empower the creative community that has always embraced us."

Founder: Roy Schwalbach.

ABOUT

JACK

Studios

ABOUT The

Founder:

Roy Schwalbach is the visionary force behind JACK Studios, with an unwavering passion for his craft that resonates in every facet of JACK's creative havens. His distinctive touch is unmistakable, epitomizing a sleek, clean, and minimalistic aesthetic that defines the essence of JACK Studios.

Roy's expansive career ranged from actor to photography agent, before opening his own studio, which he named after his beloved chocolate Labrador Retriever, Jack. Roy's client list reads like a who's who in fashion and media, ranging from Chanel, Google, Rolling Stone, Tiffany&Co, Victoria's Secret, Vogue, Saks, Michael Kors, GQ, and hundreds more.

